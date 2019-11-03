Shawano Police need help identifying car thefts

The Shawano Police department is asking for public assistance identifying people who have been breaking into vehicles and stealing various items.

It is unclear how many people are involved in the thefts.

The police also say several vehicles have been stolen.

If you recognize the man in these photos please call the Shawano Police Department at (715) 524-4545.

As a reminder, if you ever see anything suspicious don’t be afraid to report it.

Police also want people to keep their vehicles, homes, and garages locked when they are not supervised.

