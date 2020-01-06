Shawano Police Department gifted a K9

The Shawano Police Department is adding another officer to its force. Only this time, the officer has four legs.

The K9 addition is a donation from an organization called Crossroads K9 Rescue. Its "K9 for Cops" was started in honor of fallen Everest Metro Police Detective, Jason Weiland. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in March of 2017.

Police K9s aren't new to the Shawano Police Department. In fact, it's had a dog on duty since 1983. But, thanks to Crossroads "K9 for Cops", the department is adding a second dog in 2020, at really no cost to the city.

"We've been looking at possibly getting another dog for awhile now, it's just funding issues," says Police Chief Dan Mauel.

Following an application process, the Shawano Police Department was selected out of four finalists to receive Thor. His training, food, and equipment all paid for by "K-9 for Cops". Thor is actually the second dog donated to a Wisconsin police department in honor of Detective Jason Weiland.

Chief Mauel adds, "It's a good system, it's a good program and it does mean a little bit extra. I know the first dog was named after Jason."

The organization says K9s are a great way to remember a man who loved his job.

According to Sean Dumais with Crossroads K9 Rescue, "The dog was always happy to go to work, the dog never complained, the dog didn't care if it was a slow day or a busy day, it was just excited. And that really embodied what Jason was to us. I mean, Jason was just always excited about being a police officer it was just absolutely emanating from him at all times."

And just like Weiland, with his department, Thor is expected to have a major impact on the Shawano Community.

"It's going to be tracking drugs and officer protection," says Chief Mauel.

Thor have a meet and greet with his new handler on Thursday. The two will then go through training before Thor comes to work later this year.

