Shawano Landfill and Recycling Center closes to repair damage

The Shawano County Landfill and Recycling Center stops operations after an accident on site creates safety concerns.

"Last week we had an incident. One of our haulers when he was hauling the garbage with his truck actually hooked one of the beams," said Scott Kroening, public works director for the City of Shawano.

The bucket severely damaged the support beam, breaking it in half and causing the roof to come down a few inches.

"We had to cease operations and stop what we were doing and kind of get everybody to go in a different direction," said Kroening.

"Brown County Port and Resource Recovery Department is aware of the temporary closure of the Shawano County Transfer Station," said Chad Doverspike, operations manager for the Brown County Port and Resource Recovery Department.

Both Brown County and Marathon County have extended invitations to Shawano County and residential customers impacted by the landfill closure. They will accept both waste and recycling.

"We've had other counties help us in the past," said Doverspike. "We've helped other counties in the past."

Meanwhile, crews work around the clock to fix damage in the Shawano Landfill, because Kroening says time is money.

"We're losing that revenue that we could be potentially getting from them hauling to us," he said. "So, I don't have a cost estimate yet. Right now, we're just trying to get up and running as soon as we can."

Kroening hopes to resume operations at the landfill next week.