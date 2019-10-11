Shawano County man charged with attacking officers, K-9 Rekon

A Shawano man is charged with attacking officers and a K-9 after fleeing a hospital.

Jesse J. Warrington, 30, is charged with Resisting an Officer; Harassment of Police and Fire Animals - Cause Injury; and three counts of Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer.

On Oct. 4, a Shawano County deputy received a report that Jesse Warrington had "tore out his IV and ran out the door" of ThedaCare Shawano Emergency Department.

Warrington had been arrested the previous morning for operating while impaired. He fell asleep behind the wheel and drove his truck into a ditch in the Township of Westcott. He was also on a probation hold for another case.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came across a man matching Warrington's description on Lincoln Street. A deputy responding to the area saw Warrington approach the trooper and take him to the ground. Another trooper tried to use a Conducted Electrical Weapon (stun gun) on Warrington, but the 30-year-old was "still being combative," reads the criminal complaint.

Warrington had the trooper pinned underneath him.

The Shawano County deputy deployed K-9 Rekon, who went for Warrington's right wrist. Warrington still would not release his hold on the trooper.

The deputy said Warrington refused orders to comply, so he delivered five-to-six elbow strikes to Warrington's head. The trooper was able to get free from under Warrington.

Warrington placed both hands on the neck and shoulder area of K-9 Rekon, according to the complaint. He refused orders to release the dog. A Shawano Police Officer stated Warrington was squeezing Rekon in the mouth area.

An ambulance was called after the deputy "could see a pool of red liquid" near Warrington's head. The deputy delivered elbow strikes to Warrington's upper body until he released K-9 Rekon.

Warrington later told investigators that he "was about to break the dog's f---ing jaw," reads the complaint.

Warrington told the trooper that he needed more "combat training." He also said K-9 Rekon needed more "combat training."

Warrington "challenged me to let K-9 Rekon out so he could fight with him. I declined the offer," reads the deputy's statement in the criminal complaint.

The state trooper suffered a back injury and was taken to a hospital. A Shawano Police officer was also hurt and went to the hospital.

The deputy was treated for a back injury and cuts and bruising.

Warrington was taken to a hospital. He tried to take off his restraints in the ambulance. A Shawano Police officer had to hold down his legs as he was trying to kick.

Warrington told officers that "he was going back to prison and he would give us a good job," reads a police officer's statement in the complaint.

Warrington told police that he was suffering from PTSD. He said he served in Iraq for nine months and 18 days. Warrington told police that he performed convoy security while serving in Iraq.

Warrington appeared in court on Oct. 8. A Shawano County judge set cash bond at $25,000 and ordered absolute sobriety. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 17.