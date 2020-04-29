Shawano Co. Sheriff: Area business associated with handful of COVID-19 cases

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Shawano - Menominee County Health Departments, say less than five cases are associated with a business within Shawano County.

Authorities say all of the positive cases are associated with the business are residents of a different county.

In addition, the Sheriff's Office stated all of the people who tested positive were connected to positive cases in other counties, and were already quarantined before testing started.

The Health Departments of Shawano and Menominee Counties are reportedly working with the business, which has taken steps to protect their employees.

the name of the business isn't being released by the health departments at this time, citing respect for the business and employees.

Health officials will be releasing the businesses' name if the situation escalates.

Officials will be monitoring the situation.

