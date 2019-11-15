Sharon Windey testifies in her defense at child abuse trial

Closing arguments are underway right now in a child abuse trial after some contentious testimony Friday from a De Pere woman and former Wisconsin state trooper charged with abusing and neglecting her adopted children.

Sharon Windey took the stand on the fifth day of her jury trial in Brown County court.

The 55-year-old is charged with 12 counts, including abuse, strangulation and suffocation, and causing mental harm to a child.

"Did your kids show you affection?" the defense attorney asked her.

"Yes, very loving. Every morning, every night I would get a hug and a kiss from all my kids," Windey testified, crying. "Whoever lived in the house, we got a hug and a kiss."

Sharon Windey, at times tearful, sat on the stand for more than three-and-a-half hours. Her attorney asked her questions about life in the Windey house raising two biological and four adopted children.

Windey described the adopted children, who are now in their teens, as disobedient, disrespectful and needing discipline.

"These children are very manipulative, and they know how to use things against each other," she said.

When the case began lsat year, the children described to police that they were punched, choked, spanked, thrown against a wall, and endured food and exercise punishments.

On the stand, Windey admitted using some forms of punishment but told the jury she would never intentionally hurt her children.

"Your life can be taken away from you in a minute, just like that, because people say things and that's it. No evidence," Windey said.

The prosecution asked pointed questions referring to specific incidents.

"That's just it, Ms. Windey. It was who who was deciding when they could pee, isn't that true? On the hour, at the hour?" Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil asked.

"I think that's pretty reasonable that if you have to go to the bathroom they could come and talk to us about it," Windey answered.

Prosecutors spent more than an hour asking about testimony and statements to police from the children alleging the abuse. Windey's responses boiled down to this:

"If all the kids are consistently saying this happened through the years -- years! -- they're lying?" the prosecutor asked.

"Some of the things they're lying about," Windey replied. "There's some threads of truth to it, but a lot of this stuff was just being fabricated."

The jury is expected to take the case soon. We have a crew in court and will alert you to a verdict or any developments as we learn them.

Her husband, Donald Windey, and one biological son, Steven Windey, are also charged with child abuse but are being tried separately. Donald Windey was also charged last month with repeated sexual assault of a child.

