Shanahan out as Acting Defense Secretary, Army Secretary Esper to step into the role

Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper, former Army Secretary / Source: US Army
Updated: Tue 12:30 PM, Jun 18, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced that Acting Defense Secretary Shanahan withdrew his nomination.

Army Secretary Esper will be new acting secretary.

This is a developing story. More details to come.




 
