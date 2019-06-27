Shakespeare coming to Green Bay for Theatre in the Park

Lord, what fools these mortals be! Shakespeare is coming to Green Bay for Theatre in the Park.

PlaybyPlay Theatre will present "A Midsummer Night's Dream" at Whitney Park on Sunday, June 30. The performance starts at 6:30 p.m.

It's free to the public. There will be some seating available, but organizers urge people to bring blankets and chairs.

Food trucks will be at the park at 5:30 p.m.

The PlaybyPlay troupe appeared on Action 2 News This Morning, along with food vendors who will be serving up snacks in their trucks. Watch the video to find out more about this unique outdoor performance.

