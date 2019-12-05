Seymour police arrest juveniles for thefts from cars, garages

Seymour police say their suspects in a series of thefts from cars and garages over the past week are juveniles.

Police investigated the theft of cash and valuable items from more than a dozen vehicles and garages in the overnight hours of November 27.

Police say they all had one thing in common: The vehicles and garages that were hit were unlocked.

Following up on tips and videos offered by citizens, Seymour police were able to narrow their search for suspects and executed a search warrant Monday on the 300-block of E. Walnut St.

They found some of the stolen property. They also found narcotic drugs.

Police aren't identifying the suspects because of their ages.

Officers remind people to lock their homes, garages and vehicles, and remove valuables from vehicles or store them in the trunk or out of plain sight.