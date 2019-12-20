Seymour parents accused of causing emotional damage to kids

Two Seymour parents are charged with neglecting two children and damaging their emotional health.

Gregory P. Hietpas, 33, and Elizabeth A. Hietpas, 33, are each charged with Chronic Neglect of a Child (Consequence is Emotional Damage) and Chronic Neglect of a Child (Specified Harm Did Not Occur.)

Charges were filed Dec. 17 in Outagamie County Court.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states police were called on Dec. 4 to investigate a report of child maltreatment and abuse involving children ages 12 and 16.

The kids told investigators that they live with their father and step-mother and their step-siblings in their Seymour home.

The kids were interviewed separately.

The children told investigators that they are locked in their bedrooms and their door has a keypad and alarm. Sometimes they were forced to stay in their room all day. At times, they were told to stand in a corner as punishment.

The kids described meals in which they're giving just five minute to eat. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are always peanut butter sandwiches--sometimes fruit. Some days they were not allowed to eat, according to the complaint.

The rest of the family would eat "fried potatoes and ham, pizza rolls, and chicken nuggets," reads the complaint.

The boy said he was allowed to use the bathroom three times per day. The rest of the times were reserved to a bucket in the bedroom.

The boy said other children in the home are welcome to come and go as they please without restriction.

Punishments included carrying weights. The boy stated he got a scar above his eye from dropping a weight on his head as he's forced to carry them over his head.

The boy said he was forced to stay up late writing sentences. He said he's been forced to write "I need to follow directions given by mom and dad" hundreds of times.

The sister told similar stories of having to write the same sentence hundreds of times and having to stay up late to finish the punishment.

The sister said she and her brother are allowed to use the bathroom in the morning when they wake up, once at lunch and once before bed.

The girl said their bedroom windows are screwed shut and also described the keypad lock and alarm on the bedroom door.

She said the parents would not allow her and her brother around the other kids because "her parents think they are bad influences."

Police visited the Hietpas home in Seymour. They found a dog kennel in the brother and sister's room. A rubber mat was covered in what was believed to be urine.

The officer also witnessed the alarm on the room door, the screwed-shut windows, the weights and the bucket the children used for the bathroom.

There were very few clothes for the girl in her closet.

The officer was given a notebook with about 40 sentences written out in pencil.

Elizabeth Hietpas said the locked doors and windows were necessary because the boy "runs off." She told the officer that sometimes the kids use the bucket in their room to go to the bathroom.

The children were interviewed again at a child advocacy center in Green Bay.

The girl said this all started when she was in fifth grade. That's when one of her younger siblings was born. "She explained this is when all of the issues started and her parents thought they were rebelling because there was a new child in the house," reads the complaint.

The kids said they were afraid to tell anyone about what happened to them in their home. The girl told the interviewer that every day is a "miserable reality" that has become normalized for them.

She said her brother suffers from epilepsy and his "head gets slammed into walls constantly."

The boy told interviewers that he just wanted to "get treated like other kids."

On Dec. 17, police interviewed Elizabeth Hietpas. She said that the children had been "exhibiting behavior problems." She denied that they had a bathroom policy. An investigator reminded her that that she had told him previously that the kids use the bucket for the bathroom.

Hietpas did, however, say that weights were used as punishment. She claimed they stopped using the weights when the boy received the head injury. Elizabeth said she never got medical treatment for the boy--insisting it was just a cut. The boy had dropped a 22-pound weight on his head.

Police also talked to Greg Hietpas--the father of the children. He admitted that his son slept on the floor for several months. He said his daughter didn't have many clothes because she "grew out of them."

Greg said that weight punishment for the boy happened two-to-three times per week for about 15-20 minutes at a time.

Greg Hietpas later stated that his wife loves the kids but "handles being a step-parent differently than he does." He stated that Elizabeth enforces the sentence-writing punishment.

Hietpas stated he believes Elizabeth dislikes his children because of her dislike for their mother--Greg's ex.

Elizabeth Hietpas and Gregory Hietpas appeared in court Dec. 19. Bond was set at $1,000 for each.

Action 2 News reached out to the jail for photos, but they had not been booked at the time of our request.

