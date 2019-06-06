Seymour officials frustrated after vandalism in Lake Park

The Seymour Public Works Department reminds people to respect Lake Park after reports of back-to-back vandalism.

Described as a "gem in the Seymour community," city officials detail a long process to make the recreational area attractive to the public.

"We've probably got $25,000 that we've invested over the last two years in this park," said John Schoen, Director of Public Works and Utilities for the City of Seymour.

That is why he is frustrated when he talks about the recent vandalism.

"We're not going to tolerate it. We would like to curb it as soon as we can and let everyone know that we value this park and don't want it to continue," said Schoen.

There are five picnic tables at Lake Park for people to enjoy. On Wednesday, two of them were removed from the beachfront and tossed into the middle of the lake by vandals.

According to Schoen, that is not the only property damage this week.

"We have geese-deterrents: coyotes and swan decoys," he said. "The swans haven't been touched yet, but the coyotes have been beat up significantly."

While the people responsible for the crime have not been identified, Schoen has some theories about who is targeting the park.

"I'm sure it's a few individuals that are doing this that are ruining it for the whole, but we have so many people who come up to us and say, 'Please don't take it away from us. Don't shut it back down, because we just love it.'"

He adds there are plans underway to add cameras throughout Lake Park for extra security. Officer Brett Stauber with the Seymour Police Department says the park closure at 11:00 p.m. will also be enforced.

Anyone convicted of vandalism or graffiti could face fines of up to $218.50 plus restitution.

Stauber asks people to use the 'see something, say something' policy to report suspicious activity or vandalism in progress.