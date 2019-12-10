Seymour man gets multiple citations after nearly hitting child, crossing guard

A driver received multiple citations after nearly hitting a child and crossing guard in Seymour.

Police say the 24-year-old driver was cited for Operate After Revocation, Failure to Obey School Crossing Guard, Obstructed Driver's Vision, and Operate Motor Vehicle Without Insurance.

It happened at about 7:30 Tuesday morning. Seymour Police say a crossing guard was helping a child cross South Main Street at Hickory Street when a vehicle drove through the crosswalk.

"The crossing guard later reported to officers that the vehicle was so close to the student that snow brushed off the vehicle onto her," reads a Facebook post by Seymour Police.

Officers tracked down the driver, a 24-year-old Seymour man. He admitted to driving too fast because he was trying to get to work. Police say he also admitted his windshield was "fogged up."

Police say the driver, who was not identified, has 12 prior driving offenses.

"This close call shows us how important our school crossing guards are, and we all owe them our thanks for standing outside in all sorts of bad weather and heavy traffic. It also shows how dangerous it is to drive while distracted and with obstructed vision, especially on icy roads during the dark winter months," reads a statement from Seymour Police.