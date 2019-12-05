Seymour man accused of internet sex crimes involving children

A Seymour man is in the Outagamie County Jail during an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Police say they executed a search warrant on the 300-block of E. Factory St. Wednesday evening, leading to the arrest.

The suspect has not been publicly identified since he has not been charged.

He's being held on suspicion of soliciting sexual images,

exposing a child to harmful narrative, and sexual exploitation. The case has been forwarded to the Outagamie County district attorney.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department is also involved in the investigation.

Police say they're not releasing any other details about the case because this is an ongoing investigation.

