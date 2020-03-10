Sexually violent offender taken into custody shortly after release in Green Bay

A sexually violent offender who was placed in a home on Green Bay's Liberty Street at the objection of neighbors and police has been taken into custody.

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith says Bruce Brown was placed on a parole/probation hold for possible rule violations. He did not describe those violations.

"According to State officials, he was placed on a hold on March 6, 2020 to give officials time to investigate the rule violations. Mr. Brown is currently in custody at the Brown County Jail," reads a statement from Chief Smith.

Action 2 News has reported on the fight over Brown's placement at a home in the 900 block of Liberty Street.

That street is one of a few neighborhoods in the city that falls just outside any sex offender residency restrictions of being within 1,500 feet of schools, daycares and parks.

"The types of sex crimes this individual committed against strangers and against children are what leads me to believe this is one of the most heinous sex offenders that we could ever get, so the fact he's being brought into our community from another community, against our will, basically, it's nothing short of outrageous," Chief Smith told Action 2 News.

Police say Brown, 56, was convicted of multiple sexual assaults involving children he didn't know dating back to the late 1970s. The cases are from Milwaukee County.

Court records show a jury found Brown 'sexually violent' in 2003 and placed him in a state-run treatment facility.

Under Wisconsin Act 184, sex offenders are supposed to be placed in the county they are originally from.

However, Brown’s case was pending at the time of the law took effect, and a judge ruled he could be placed anywhere in the state.

In 2014, the court approved his supervised release but couldn't find housing for him in Milwaukee County and expanded its search to surrounding counties.

Green Bay Police were told he had to be released after a court order allowed a statewide housing search.

Police say the Liberty Street home is owned by someone who lives out of state and leases it to DHS for sex offender housing.

Dozens of people attended a meeting about Brown's placement.

“I'm going to talk to our city attorney again and see if there is any way we can through zoning or some type of law get these out of our city. I'll once again search for that,” said alderman Chris Wery.

Chief Smith says he will keep neighbors informed about the case.