Sex offender arrested with "substantial amount" of child pornography, deputies say

A registered sex offender is in custody after Waupaca County investigators found he had what they call a "substantial amount" of child pornography.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December.

Investigated issued a search warrant Tuesday in the village of Scandinavia and took Brett Wolberg into custody.

Wolberg, 31, was charged Wednesday with 16 felony counts -- 10 counts of possession of child pornography, 5 counts of failing to maintain the sex offender registry, and one count of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

Online court records show Wolberg was accused 10 years ago of second-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, child enticement, exposing genitals to a child, and causing a teenage child to view sexual activity, plus multiple counts of possession of child pornography. All of the charges were dismissed when Wolberg pleaded no contest to a single charge of possession of child pornography.

