Severe cases of neglect, abuse draw attention to behind-the-scenes work at animal shelters

The Fox Valley Humane Association receives two dogs just days apart. Both of them have been severely abused and neglected.

David Baye volunteers as a photographer at the Fox Valley Humane Association.

"Normally the dogs that I come in and take pictures of are dogs that are healthy and happy and ready to find their forever homes," said Baye.

Unfortunately, that is not the case for two dogs he met over the weekend.

Odie came to the Fox Valley Humane Association after being picked up alongside the road in rural Outagamie County. Shelter staff say he was just days away from starving to death.

Oreo suffers from a condition called "cherry eye" and mange on top of what local veterinarians call the worst untreated ear infection that they have ever seen.

"We have our up days and our down days, but when we see animals come in like that, nobody that works in the shelter expects to see an animal that looks like that," said Vicki Prey, executive director of the Fox Valley Humane Association.

Baye posted pictures of both dogs to Facebook hoping to draw attention to the animal abuse and neglect workers see not just in Northeast Wisconsin but across the country.

"It's very much behind-the-scenes stuff because the public and volunteers don't get to see those dogs until they're nursed back to health, until they're ready to be adopted," said Baye.

"We do everything in our power to make sure that these animals are healed and get into a home where they can live the life that they deserve," said Prey.

That healing comes at a cost and takes a toll on shelter workers and volunteers financially, mentally, and emotionally.

"They hang right in there because they know there's going to be happy ending for these guys," said Prey.

Odie and Oreo have a long journey ahead of them before they will be put up for adoption; however, Prey expects them both to make a full recovery.

Baye's Facebook post has raised more than $8,000 as of Thursday afternoon to help cover of medical expenses.

Prey is thankful for all of those who have donated online or in-person, and she encourages people who want to help to donate not just to the Fox Valley Humane Association but to their local shelters for other cases like Oreo and Odie.