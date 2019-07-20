Severe Weather across Northeast Wisconsin

A series of severe weather warnings broke out Saturday morning, including severe tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings, and flash flood warnings throughout the region.

Brown County 911 Center is requesting residents to not call 911 reporting their power is out unless it is an emergency.

More than 100,000 people in WBAY's viewing area were without power at 1 o'clock Saturday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies websites. That figure includes more than half of the We Energies customers in Outagamie County.

We are seeing high damaging winds and power outages across Northeast Wisconsin.

Appleton police are asking people not to drive if they don't have to. In addition to the threat of trees in the road, we're getting reports of blinding rain and flooded streets overwhelmed by the downpours.



At noon, the National Weather Service reported peak winds at nearly 60 miles per hour in the Green Bay area. In other areas, as the storm reached the lakeshore, the winds were as high as 60-80 miles per hour.

These are EXTREMELY DANGEROUS STORMS moving across the area. We have multiple reports of significant tree and power line damage. Several roads have been blocked by trees knocked down by the storm.

TAKE SHELTER if you are under a warning.