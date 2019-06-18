Several pets killed in North Fond du Lac house fire

Several pets were killed in a fire that destroyed a home in North Fond du Lac.

A family of five was displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is providing lodging for the family and helping them with immediate needs.

The fire broke out at about 8:30 p.m. Crews from multiple departments were called to 1207 Wisconsin Avenue.

Firefighters tried to get inside the home, but "conditions were untenable," reads a statement from the fire department.

Firefighters battled the blaze from outside the home. Once it was safe, crews were able to get inside and put out the flames there.

It took about an hour to get the fire under control.

The fire department says the family was not home at the time of the fire.

Multiple animals--including two dogs--died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.