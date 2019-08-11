Several people hurt in I-41crash near Fond Du Lac

Action 2 News is learning more about a crash along I-41 near Fond Du Lac on Saturday afternoon. It happened at Town Line Road just after 4:30 p.m.

All southbound lanes were closed for more than two hours as officials worked at the scene.

Wisconsin State Patrol was handling a traffic stop (southbound) when a semi-trailer truck was not able to stop in time while traffic was merging. It then struck a vehicle.

The Fond Du Lac County Sheriff's Office said a 35-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman from Oshkosh were seriously hurt in the crash. The man was airlifted to the hospital.

Two other cars were struck in the same crash as one turned over on its roof. Everyone from those vehicles have minor injuries, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation. No names have been released.