Several inches fall as Northeast Wisconsin welcomes first measurable snow

Depending on your view of snow, you may be up for a rude awakening.

Photo: Mark Erieau

Several inches of snow blanketed trees, power lines and cars in Northeast Wisconsin.

About 1,165 customers are without power this morning, according to Wisconsin Public Service. Most of the outages are in the city of Green Bay.

The snowfall leader so far is Neenah with a report of 4.1 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Ashwaubenon measured 3.4 inches of snow overnight.

It's early for this. We usually don't get a one-inch-or-more snowfall across the area until late November.

You know the drill--snow means slick roads. Most roads are wet this morning. Bridges, overpasses and exit ramps could be slick. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

