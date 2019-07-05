Several displaced after stolen truck crashes into home

Three adults and two children are displaced after a stolen truck crashed into a Green Bay duplex on the city's east side.

Green Bay Police say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. Friday along the 700 block of Irwin Avenue.

Police say the driver and several passengers fled the scene after the crash, they are still at large.

No injuries were reported.

The Green Bay Fire Department says the truck hit a load-baring wall and needs to be fixed before the residents can move back.

The occupants are being helped by the Red Cross and the landlord.