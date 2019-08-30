Several Oshkosh schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students

The Oshkosh Area School District is prepping for a new school year and a new meal service.

“We’re recognizing that we have a large portion of our students who have a need for this type of program,” said Superintendent Vickie Cartwright.

The Department of Public Instruction reported that in 2018 the Oshkosh district had roughly 40 percent of its students on free or reduced lunch.

So this school year, Cartwright says they will use the federal program Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) in several schools.

“So 100 percent of the students in any of those 12 schools are eligible for having both a free breakfast and a free lunch,” said Cartwright.

The schools include: Emmeline Cook Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Jefferson Elementary, Merrill Elementary, Merrill Middle School, Oaklawn Elementary, Read Elementary, Roosevelt Elementary, Shapiro STEM Academy, Washington Elementary, Webster Stanley Elementary, and Webster Stanley Middle School.

“Obviously we’re going to have a little bit bigger job to do because we’ll be able to feed more children, which is wonderful,” said Michele Stahmann, the district’s food service director.

Stahmann and Cartwright believe the program will have a huge impact.

“It’s just one less thing that parents will have to think about and it’s one less thing children will have to worry about,” said Stahman.

“[Nutrition is] essentially important for them to be able to learn because sitting in a classroom being hungry [is] such a huge distraction and children just aren’t able to be fully engaged,” said Cartwright.

Before, the district made efforts so people couldn’t tell if a student was on free or reduced lunch, but some people still felt a stigma with it. CEP takes that away.

“Which will allow all of our students, hopefully, at this point and time to know “Hey, I can eat breakfast, I can eat lunch, go to school with a full belly and be ready to learn,’” said Cartwright.

“It’s really evening the playing field for all the children,” said Stahmann. “Everyone’s getting treated the same, everyone’s going to be able to just not think about it and just be able to enjoy.”

The district is excited to see how the program goes, and may expand it in the future.

“Looking forward to see how these first couple weeks go, how many more children we can serve on a daily basis, and looking forward to what other innovative programs we can find to meet the needs,” said Stahmann.

“This is truly one of those innovative programs that will allow us to meet the needs of the whole child,” said Cartwright.

Cartwright added that families eligible for free and reduced meals still need to fill out the usual paperwork to take advantage of other programs, and for the schools to remain eligible for CEP.

