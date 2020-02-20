Serial bank robber gets almost 14 years in prison

A man federal prosecutors describe as a serial bank robber was sentenced to almost 14 years in prison this week.

Jason Burgett, 43, admitted to four bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery in Wisconsin and Michigan's Upper Peninsula last summer:

Farmers State Bank in Fremont on June 3

Northern United Federal Credit Union (attempted) in Escanaba, Mich., on July 5

Stephenson National Bank and Trust in Pembine on July 8

and Citizens Community Federal Bank in Lake Hallie on July 15

Burgett led police on a high-speed chase after the robbery in Lake Hallie in Chippewa County. When he was caught, police found $16,000 from the bank, a ski mask, gloves, and a BB gun that resembled the firearm reported in other robberies.

Judge William Griesbach pointed out at the sentencing Burgett had prior convictions for bank robberies in the 1990s. He served 11 years for armed robberies committed in Milwaukee in 1998 and 1999.

His latest conviction carried up to 20 years in prison.

When he gets out, Burgett will serve 3 more years under supervised release.