Sentencing set in Fox Valley crime spree

A 19-year-old Appleton man faces sentencing this spring for his role in a crime spree in the Fox Valley last year.

Kevin Peterson pleaded no contest to one count of arson and one count of burglary.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 22.

Peterson and three others were arrested in January last year, accused of damaging the Fox Cities Champion Center construction site in Grand Chute, starting fires in parking ramps in downtown Appleton, and other crimes.

Brandon Fossum, 18, was sentenced to six years in prison last month. He was charged in two cases. He was convicted of arson, burglary, and criminal damage to property in one case and convicted of arson, criminal damage to property and second-degree recklessly endangering safety in the other.

The other two defendants were referred to the juvenile justice system.