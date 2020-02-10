Sentencing date set for former teacher's aide accused of sex with student

A date for a plea hearing and sentencing is set for a former Green Bay school staffer accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.

Courtney Roznowski, 31, is charged with three counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff and two counts of exposing intimate parts to a child.

After a status hearing Monday, the Brown County court set both the plea and sentencing hearings for March 9, indicating a plea deal has been reached.

Roznowski was arrested last August and released on a $10,000 signature bond.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states police received a report from Child Protective Services detailing allegations that a Green Bay Southwest High School staffer had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

An employee at Southwest told police that Roznowski would escort the teen through hallways and was "unusually close with him." Word had spread through staff regarding an "inappropriate relationship" between Roznowski and the teen.

Police spoke with the victim, who initially denied having a sexual relationship with Roznowski. He said he was aware of the allegations and told a detective, "Well, it is every kid's dream to do a teacher."

A detective went to Green Bay Southwest to speak with Roznowski and request access to her phone. She started to cry. She admitted "we chatted a couple of times so I could make sure he was OK," according to the complaint.

Roznowski eventually told investigators the sexual relationship started in mid-July last year. She recalled having sex at the teen's house on Aug. 5.

She said she was initially a mentor to the student and they started meeting up near his home. She said that she loved him "in the way I didn't want to see anything happen to him."

Roznowski said she was having "extensive personal issues" in her life and had been drinking a lot.

The victim confirmed the two sexual encounters with Roznowski. He said Roznowski told him that he was "special and deserved special things."

The Green Bay Area Public School District placed Roznowski on unpaid administrative leave.

