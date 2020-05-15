Senior Strong in Green Bay

Like many school districts across Northeast Wisconsin, the area's largest district is making sure the Class of 2020 knows it's appreciated and not forgotten.

Close to 1,500 seniors in Green Bay received a surprise this morning, as did teachers and administrators delivering them.

"I learned that seniors don't like to get up before nine," says Green Bay West Principal Michelle Jacobson with a chuckle.

In delivering Senior Strong yard signs, the Green Bay Area School District is hoping to deliver a simple message to the Class of 2020.

"That we care about them tremendously, that we miss them," says Jacobson.

Jacobson says it made her day to see the students in person.

"You don't become a teacher, you don't become an educator, you don't get into this business to not be around kids and once that's taken away, like it's something that is gravely missing," says Jacobson.

From the interactions she's had with seniors, Jacobson is impressed by their resolve and compassion.

"They're kind of flowing with the punches and trying to make the best of a situation that was not of their creating and not of their choice, and I see a lot of kids who are really caring about each other right now."

Green Bay West Senior Britany Strom posing with her sign tells us she really appreciated the surprise this morning, adding that it shows how much the schools care.

And as Jacobson sees it, from now on, seniors like Britany will have a perfect comeback when parents or grandparents talk about the old days and walking to school in feet of snow.

"They can say you should be grateful, I didn't even get to have a graduation, and I think there's going to be a real sense of pride that it happened to them and how well they pulled through together," says Jacobson.

Today the Green Bay Area School District announced graduation plans for the senior class.

All four high schools will have virtual ceremonies in June with the hope of in-person graduations later in the summer.

