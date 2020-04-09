Senators Johnson, Baldwin call for investigation of Wisconsin absentee ballots

Wisconsin's U.S. senators are calling on the U.S. Postal Service's inspector general to find out why so many absentee ballots didn't reach Wisconsin voters in time for the spring election.

A letter to Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb says there are numerous complaints that the postal service failed when there was an unprecedented demand for absentee ballots so voters didn't have to risk their health by voting in person during this pandemic.

They cited a report by state Senator Dan Feyen (R-Fond du Lac) that three tubs of absentee ballots intended for voters in Appleton and Oshkosh were found in a Milwaukee processing center after voting ended on April 7.

They also cite reports in Milwaukee of absentee ballots requested on March 22 and 23 never being delivered, and the Village of Fox Point reporting that multiple batches of ballots were returned by the post office with no explanation.

"The United States Postal Service (USPS) in short, had an outsized role in ensuring Wisconsinites could safely exercise the right to vote and participate in our democracy," the senators wrote. "Unfortunately, there have been numerous accounts from the state that USPS failed to fulfill that critical function for some voters."

They ask the postal service to identify what went wrong and solve it, since more voters are likely to want to vote by mail in the future.

