Senator Ron Johnson hosts town hall

With the 2020 presidential election underway, voters are looking to those on Capital Hill for an update on controversial issues.

Immigration being the topic at United States Senator Ron Johnson's town hall at St. Norbert College Saturday morning.

"You wouldn't want to spend the night at the border patrol stations," Senator Johnson said. "Nobody would, but again we're not asking them to come here they're doing it."

Senator Johnson said he wants to welcome legal immigration.

Saturday he presented a power point stating that illegal immigrant arrests go back to the 1920's.

He said there's been over 800,000 arrests made to this day.

"They would come here and work for maybe two or three months during the harvest season, earn a years worth of salary and go home," Johnson said.

"We Latinos, we Hispanics in many ways are invited to come here," Brown County Democratic Party Member Dr. Hector Rodriguez said. "In many ways are needed to come here. Yet when we come, sometimes are accepted and sometimes are rejected."

Dr. Rodriguez said immigration is a topic that both sides have to talk about together.

"Immigration is such a complex problem that it cannot be solved by one side," Dr. Rodriguez said. "It will only bring problems socially and economically."

“Immigration is going to be a pivotal issue in the 2020 election cycle and therefore we thought it was important that our membership and the greater Green Bay community to have a town hall with Senator Johnson, Republican Party of Brown County Chair James Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said events like this help educate voters on key topics for the upcoming election.