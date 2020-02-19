Senate bill would offer public access to police bodycam video

The public would have access to most police body camera video under a bill passed by the state Senate.

Open records advocates, media members and a broad array of law enforcement groups support the compromise bill detailing public access to police body camera footage.

The bill passed Wednesday wouldn't require police to use body cameras, but it would declare that any footage that is captured would generally be available for the public to inspect and copy under Wisconsin's open records law.

The Assembly was to vote on it Thursday, which would send it to Gov. Tony Evers.