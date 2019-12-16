Senate Trump impeachment trial in focus ahead of House vote

Senate Democrats are pushing for testimony from top White House officials during the rare impeachment trial that seems all but certain for President Donald Trump.

Sen. Chuck Schumer

The top Senate Democrat, New York’s Chuck Schumer, is proposing new evidence and testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and two others.

Trump faces two articles of impeachment by House Democrats, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and maintains he has done nothing wrong.

The House is expected to vote on impeachment this week, as early as Wednesday.

