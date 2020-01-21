Wisconsin Senate OKs multiple bills

The Senate has passed a bill that would force all day care centers, child care providers and children's camps to test their water for lead.

Current state law requires day care centers that care for at least nine children and obtain water from a private well to test for lead as a condition for obtaining a license.

Under the bill approved Tuesday, all child care centers and child care providers as well as recreational and educational camps would have to test and provide clean water if lead is found to obtain or renew their licenses.

In addition, the state Senate has approved a bill that would allow University of Wisconsin-Madison researchers to request hundreds of thousands of dollars to recover missing Wisconsin soldiers' remains.

The bill would allow the UW-Madison Missing-In-Action Recovery and Identification Project to ask the state to release $360,000 over the next two fiscal years to fund searches for Wisconsin soldiers missing around the world.

The project's founder says about 1,500 Wisconsin soldiers have disappeared in action since World War II.

The Senate approved the bill unanimously Tuesday.

It next goes to the state Assembly

