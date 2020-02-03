Senate Committee to hold hearing Tuesday regarding renaming Walnut St. Bridge to honor Bart Starr

State Senator Dave Hansen says a State Senate Committee will be holding a public hearing Tuesday on a bill to rename the Walnut Street Bridge.

As we first reported five months ago, a plan is underway to rename the bridge in order to honor former Green Bay Packers Quarterback Bart Starr.

Green Bay Common Council President, Mark Steuer, tells Action 2 News he made the proposal to honor the Hall of Fame player, who died in May at the age of 85.

Hansen says he is the lead author on the bill, and is also leading the push to hopefully get it done.

