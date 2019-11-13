Sen. Johnson raises concerns about restricting sales of e-cigarette flavors

Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he has concerns about reports the Trump administration is planning to restrict sales of e-cigarette flavors (see related story).

The Trump administration plans to announce this week how it intends to curb underage vaping. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in September the Food and Drug Administration will develop guidelines to remove all e-cigarette flavors except tobacco from the market.

Sen. Johnson wrote a letter to President Trump on Wednesday sharing concerns about such a proposal.

The Republican senator says this could lead to economic harm, causing businesses to close and jobs to be lost.

He also said some people's health could be harmed if smokers don't have access to products that help them quit using tobacco. (Read the complete letter below.)

In a statement to Action 2 News, Sen. Johnson wrote, "I am supportive of regulations that ensure the safety of consumer products, and common-sense efforts that prevent youth access to e-cigarettes... But I am strongly opposed to far-reaching, unchecked government action that stifles innovation and restricts adults’ freedom to choose safer alternatives to smoking.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, come with risks.

Complete letter from Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) to President Trump: