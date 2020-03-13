Sen. Johnson consulting with doctors after meeting with Spanish official with coronavirus

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) met with a member of the Spanish parliament who has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus, according to the senator's office.

“Senator Johnson is consulting with doctors about the need to self-quarantine, but he feels healthy and well," reads a statement from Johnson's staff.

Johnson is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation. Johnson's office says the senator regularly meets with European officials in his Washington office.

Johnson met with the Spanish official on March 2.

Spain has announced a two-week state of emergency in effort to contain the spread of the virus, according to the Associated Press.

The AP reports Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the country could see more than 10,000 cases in the coming week.

Coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic.

