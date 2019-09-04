Sen. Baldwin wants federal plan to combat algae blooms

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is taking action to control algae blooms.

Algae bloom on Lake Winnebago (WBAY photo)

The Wisconsin Democrat traveled to Green Bay to meet with experts Wednesday.

Algae can be found on numerous bodies of water in Northeast Wisconsin, including Lake Winnebago and Green Bay's East River.

It can be toxic and even deadly, particularly to animals.

Sen. Baldwin is looking at several ways to curb growth.

"This may include everything from conservation programs that allow folks to afford to take land out of production, to increase use of cover crops," the senator said, "all of which help contain various nutrients, nitrates and phosphorus in the soil rather than having them end up in our freshwater system."

Baldwin says she is working on passing legislation to increase research of algae blooms at the federal level.