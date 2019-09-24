Sen. Baldwin proposes plan to train veterans to be commercial pilots

A proposal by U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) to help fund training for veterans to fulfill needs in the commercial airline industry moves forward. Not only has the American Aviator Act been approved by committee but funding has also been earmarked to support the program.

Fox Valley Technical College has a very successful aeronautics program and it's constantly growing, especially with recent local expansions at places like Gulfstream and Air Wisconsin.

"Just two years ago we had 19 total. Last year we had 47 or 48, and this year we have 61 active at this time, and so we expect that for the foreseeable future we'll be graduating anywhere between 20 and 30 pilots per year," says Jared Huss, chief instructor and department chair of the Aeronautics program at FVTS.

Graduates of the Fox Valley Tech program are finding 100% job placement. And, according to Boeing, over the next 20 years, in North America alone, there will be a need for 200,000 commercial airline pilots and another 200,000 aviation techs.

To help meet the demand, Sen. Baldwin is reintroducing the American Aviator Act. Baldwin says, "We have a very significant shortage in terms of commercial pilots right now and the skills gained in the military and the discipline, etc., really lends itself to allow former servicemen and women to train as pilots."

The bill, which has secured a million dollars in funding through an appropriations committee, would help to fund aeronautics educations for some veterans. The proposal would not only help those who've sacrificed for our country, but it would fulfill a need in the airline industry.

Fox Valley Tech officials worked with Sen. Baldwin on the bill and they're excited for what the future could hold.

Huss adds, "We anticipate that it will be a competitive grant process, but we're optimistic and confident that our flight training program will be a great fit for those grant specifications."

The bill still needs to pass the Senate, but Sen. Baldwin says it has strong bipartisan support. She's hopeful it will be approved and implemented within the next year.

