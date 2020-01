Emergency crews are on the scene of a semi rollover in southern Brown County.

A WisDOT camera shows a semi trailer blocking traffic north of Wrightstown in the Lawrence area.

Crews were called to the scene at Miner's Way shortly after 3 p.m.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

511 lists the right shoulder is also blocked.

Details are limited at this time, check back for information as it becomes available.