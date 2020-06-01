Semi driver accused of driving into Minneapolis protesters charged

The man accused of driving his truck into a group of protesters in Minneapolis on Sunday is charged with assault.

Bogdan Vechirko, 35, is charged with assault after authorities say he drove into a crowd of protesters Sunday in Minneapolis. (Hennepin County Sheriff/CNN)

Authorities say Bogdan Vechirko, 35, drove into the crowd on Interstate 35W near downtown.

Thousands were on the interstate highway to protest the death of George Floyd. Authorities believe no one was seriously hurt.

Videos from onlookers and the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed people moving quickly to avoid the oncoming vehicle.

“I think many of you, like me, have watched the video of the truck and the peaceful protesters. I am so incredibly thankful we had no fatalities or no injuries,” said Democratic Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Vechirko was treated for injuries before being placed in jail.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.