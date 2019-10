A crash involving a semi truck is blocking traffic on westbound Highway 10 in Waupaca County.

The crash is located at Anderson Road. This is west of the city of Waupaca.

Crews are working to clear the semi out of the way of traffic.

Drivers should take westbound Highway 54 to northbound Q to Highway 10.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office could not confirm if wet or slippery roads were a factor in this crash.

