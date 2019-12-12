Security expert offers advice to prevent Ring Video Doorbell hacking

A popular holiday gift has also been a recent target among hackers.

Action 2 News spoke to a security expert about the Ring Video Doorbell and precautions you should take when setting up that device or others like it.

The growing popularity of video surveillance, and items like the Ring Video Doorbell, haven't just caught the attention of consumers, they're also gaining popularity with hackers..

Just recently many people have reported hearing voices that have caused a scare (read related stories HERE and HERE).

"People have to understand that anytime you connect a device to the internet that you're exposing your whole self and this particular instance access to the outside world," said Curt Esser of Esser Consulting, LLC.

Esser is a cyber security expert who says the big problem is likely with passwords, which end up getting compromised.

"One scenario, I'm thinking to how this played out, is that these people probably have their email address and the password on their Ring account and they probably reuse that elsewhere," he said, adding, "You need a different password for every site that you go on."

In response to the recent hacking, Ring told ABC News in a statement, "While we are still investigating this issue and are taking appropriate steps to protect our devices based on our investigation, we are able to confirm this incident is in no way related to a breach or compromise of Ring's security."

Esser says evidence so far points at the user as the one responsible for the breach.

"Even though this is a security device, security is often an afterthought for these security devices," he said.

If you want to find out if your email account has been compromised, CLICK HERE to see if it's linked to any data breaches.