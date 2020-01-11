Section of Sheboygan's Broughton Drive closed temporarily due to conditions

Police say due to unsafe road conditions, a section of Broughton Drive in Sheboygan is closed temporarily.

According to Sheboygan Police, the section of road closed is between Michigan Avenue and Barrett Street.

Officials say they will issue an advisory when the section of road is back open.

Police had issued a snow emergency for the city starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, meaning no parking will be allowed on snow emergency routes, boulevards, cul-de-sacs, and dead-end streets.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Milwaukee for Sheboygan County, and is expected to take effect Saturday afternoon and last through 6 a.m. Sunday.

