Second year medical students learn to be firefighters for a day

Medical students got out of the clinic and got a taste of what it's like to be a first responder.

Second year medical students at the Medical College of Wisconsin, Green Bay Campus, learned how firefighters and paramedics treat patients in the field before they get to the hospital.

Members of the De Pere and Howard fire departments showed the students how to rescue a patient from a burning building and how to free someone stuck inside a car.

They also learned how paramedics tend to patients in the ambulance while on the way to the hospital.

“It’s real time that they will face in their communities, especially if they become a provider in their smaller rural community where they are very much a resource to those firefighters and ems personnel and it’s not something that is routinely practiced by medical students,” said Steve Stroman, emergency EMS physician at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

This is the first time second year students have gotten this type of experience.

Instructors hope this experience will encourage students to become a first responder in their community.

“What they have to work with and the challenges they face in moving a patient out and getting them to the hospital in the first place. Where physicians and the health care team can do their job, I think that was a very enlightening experience for a lot of us,” said Patrick Best, a student.

The student trained the Public Safety Training Center at NWTC.

