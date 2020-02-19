Second man convicted in federal odometer tampering scheme

A second man has been convicted in a scheme to roll back odometers on used vehicles and sell them to unsuspecting buyers in Northeast Wisconsin.

On Feb. 18, Joshua A. Taylor appeared in Green Bay's federal court and pleaded guilty to Conspiracy as to Odometer Tampering.

Taylor's sentencing is scheduled for May 27.

Federal prosecutors say Taylor and Robert Solberg conspired to alter odometers on high-mileage vehicles in order to sell them at a higher price.

Solberg and Taylor sold about 22 vehicles with altered odometers to buyers "based on false and fraudulent representations and promises regarding the mileage on the vehicles, the vehicles' history, and the vehicles' operating conditions," according to prosecutors.

In early 2019, victims started filing complaints with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The DOT reported it to Green Bay Police.

Action 2 News broke news of the investigation last June. On June 3, Green Bay Police executed search warrants at Solberg's home, Taylor's home, and a storage facility on Green Bay's east side.

Warrants reveal that during searches of three properties, police seized six vehicles, phones, keys, titles, more than $4,000 in cash, and an odometer cluster--a tool used to alter mileage on a vehicle.

Officers also found multiple odometers. One was in a cardboard box. It had been shipped to Robert Solberg, warrants show.

Text messages and emails between Solberg and Taylor show discussions about how many miles to roll back the odometer on specific vehicles and what price they should advertise.

Taylor was in the Marinette County Jail in late 2018 and early 2019 on an unrelated matter. Phone calls recorded in the jail confirm he continued to conspire with Solberg on the odometer fraud.

"In addition to Solberg and Taylor's devices and text messages implicating them as the culprits, victims who purchased the vehicles were able to identify Solberg or Taylor as the individual with whom they had met for the purchase of the vehicle," reads the plea agreement.

After reports aired on Action 2 News, more victims came forward to identify Solberg and Taylor as the culprits.

Solberg has also pleaded guilty to a count of Conspiracy as to Odometer Tampering.

As part of a plea agreement, other counts in the indictment will be dismissed at sentencing.

Solberg's sentencing is scheduled for May 1.

The Conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.