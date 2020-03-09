Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health has confirmed a second case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.

Officials announced the case late Monday afternoon, saying the person was exposed to the virus while traveling within the United States.

The state says the person is currently isolated at home.

Pierce County officials are currently working to find out who may have been in contact with the patient in order to isolate or quarantine them, as well as test them for anyone who is showing symptoms.

Check back for additional information in this developing story.