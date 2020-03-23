Second Wisconsin prison worker tests positive for coronavirus

A second Wisconsin correctional employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Department of Corrections.

On March 21, an employee at Columbia Correctional Institute tested positive for COVID-19. The maximum security prison is located in Portage.

The first positive case was confirmed March 18 in an employee at Waupun Correctional Institution.

"Both institutions are maximum security facilities and upon notice of the confirmed positive test, each institution suspended administrative rules to limit movement for the protection of our staff and the adults in our care," reads a statement from the DOC.

The agency says it has taken steps to minimize the risk of exposure in prisons. "Upon confirmation of a positive case, all potentially exposed staff are notified, and all adults in custody directly exposed are quarantined. Any staff members that report symptoms will be directed to quarantine for 14 days," says the DOC.

All admissions to the state prisons and juvenile facilities operated by the DOC are suspended.

