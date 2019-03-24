Second Parkland survivor dies in apparent suicide

For the second time in a week, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has died in an apparent suicide.

The male sophomore died Saturday night, police in Coral Springs, FL, told the Miami Herald.

Authorities have not identified the deceased student, who attended Stoneman Douglas last year at the time of the shooting, but police said his death is being investigated as “an apparent suicide.”

Sydney Aiello, a recent Stoneman Douglas graduate, took her own life last weekend, her mother told WFOR.

Aiello was close friends with Meadow Pollack, one of the students murdered in the mass shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, which claimed the lives of 17 people – 14 students and three staff members.

Aiello’s mother told WFOR her daughter was suffering from survivor’s guilt and had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after being on campus the day of the shooting.

She was a student at Florida Atlantic University at the time of her death. Her funeral was held Friday, according to CNN.

Jared Moskowitz, Florida’s emergency management director and a former state representative from Parkland, said, “Now is the time for the Florida Legislature to help.”

County, city, school, child services and law enforcement officials – and mental health specialists, teachers and parents – met Sunday afternoon to discuss steps to address the mental health of Parkland students, the Miami Herald reports.

Broward County School Superintendent Robert Runcie told the Miami Herald that school officials are working out "the details of what we will provide in the coming weeks, above and beyond what is already being provided.”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.