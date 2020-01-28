Second KGB friend employs "idiot" defense at hearing

For a second day in a row, a friend of former Green Bay Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila appeared defiant before a Brown County Court official for a hearing in a concealed weapon case.

On Tuesday, Jordan Salmi, 24, appeared before Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal for his initial appearance. Salmi is charged with misdemeanor counts of Carry a Concealed Weapon, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct in connection to an incident at a Christmas pageant at a church in Green Bay attended by KGB's children.

Salmi refused to sit down for his hearing. He claims he doesn't understand what Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal is telling him about his case.

"I don't know what you're saying, because I don't speak legalese, I don't speak Chinese, I don't speak Vietnamese. I need to know that we're speaking man-to-man, that we're speaking layman's terms. I don't understand that language. I put in a notice that I'm an idiot before the court," Salmi said.

The exchange tested the patience of prosecutor Wendy Lemkuil.

"This is all super interesting, but the bottom line is he is being disrespectful to the court," said Lemkuil. "The court is the one under our law in the State of Wisconsin who makes decisions in these cases. So at this time if we could just proceed with the hearing."

The court entered a "not guilty" plea on Salmi's behalf. Signature bond was set at $2,500. One condition of bond is no possession of weapons.

Salmi at first refused to sign the bond. When Lemkuil floated the possibility that he'd be taken into custody for contempt, Salmi agreed to sign it.

"Like I said before, I'm an idiot," Salmi said.

The day before, co-defendant Ryan DeSmith appeared before a judge for a pre-trial hearing on the same counts. DeSmith also claims to not understand the court terminology and employed the "idiot" defense.

"I'm not really sure what all that means," DeSmith told Judge Beau Liegeois. "I'm just here to settle any debts with my fellow man."

The judge informed DeSmith of his right to have an attorney represent him at trial.

"I am an idiot before this court. I do no wrong," DeSmith said.

The judge found probable cause on all charges and set trial for Feb. 26 at 8 a.m.

DeSmith has filed an arbitration case against Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal. Online court records show the case is filed as small claims.

Documents obtained by Action 2 News show DeSmith, under the heading "House of Ryan," has billed Commissioner Vopal $11,989 for entering a "not guilty" plea on his behalf during his initial court hearing on Jan. 7.

DeSmith and Salmi were arrested Dec. 17 after showing up armed with loaded pistols to a Christmas pageant at Assembly of God Church in Green Bay. KGB, a Hebrew Israelite, says he does not approve of his children being in a Christmas pageant.

KGB's children attend Providence Academy. The school has been granted a restraining order against KGB, Salmi and DeSmith.

KGB, Salmi and DeSmith are members of Straitway Truth. The church website says they are a nation of Hebrew Israelites who are obedient to Yah.

During a previous court hearing, KGB told Action 2 News about the faith. "We have our own system. We have our own constitution called the Holy Bible, the Torah, the prophets, the epistles, so that's what we use. You guys call it the Holy Bible, King James version. That's our constitution," said KGB. "We are lawful people. We have our own constitution. We have our own commandments. We have our own statutes, and we have a right, according to the constitution, to free exercise those things. So we're not hurting anybody."