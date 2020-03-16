Sheboygan Police: Child injured after discharging unsecured gun

Police say a child is recovering after discharging a gun and injuring their hand.

According to Sheboygan Police, officers were called to the 1400 block of South 17th Street Monday regarding a possible gunshot wound to a child.

Officials say a young child was able to obtain a loaded handgun which had been left unsecured in the house.

According to police, the child received a non-life threatening injury to their hand, and was taken to Children't Hospital in Milwaukee.

At the time, police say a man and woman were home during the incident, and investigation is underway involving police and Child Protective Services.

Community members are being reminded by police to make sure all weapons are kept unloaded, secure and not within reach of children.