Search warrants being executed in Brown County drug investigation

Local officers are currently serving multiple search warrants in the Green Bay area. The Brown County Sheriff's Office says it is part of a "large scale drug investigation."

Native American Tribal agencies, State of Wisconsin, and federal agencies have partnered with local agencies to serve the warrants.

"The case is ongoing, therefore we are unable to release more details at this time," reads a statement from Brown County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jody Lemmens.

