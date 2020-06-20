Search underway for person of interest in Seymour Park shooting

Green Pay Police are still looking for a person involved in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured.

It happened Friday night at Seymour Park on the city's West side.

RELATED: 3 shot, 1 killed in Green Bay’s Seymour Park

Police tell Action 2 News an altercation took place, but the motive behind it is still unknown.

Investigators said a woman and man were transported to a hospital.

The woman is in critical condition and the man is stable.

Police believe the people involved knew one another.

They are asking people who might have video or any information to reach out to Police.

“If somebody was in the park and was Facebook living or just taking video of the birthday party, we would appreciate that video,” Detective Commander with the Green Bay Police Department Paul Ebel said.

Ebel said detectives are still gathering information from witnesses to locate the person involved.

If the suspect is caught, they could face a charge of first degree homicide and attempted first degree with the other two individuals.

In 37 years of living in her home, Darlene Bruening, has never seen this sort of violence in her neighborhood.

"I mean it was just bang, bang, bang, and then boom,” Bruening said. “There was car after car after car, trying to get out of here."

The sense of violence has her questioning her grandbaby, Theodore’s safety.

"How can you trust him being out there,” said Bruening. “You know he likes to write on the sidewalk with chalk. How can you trust that?”

She said this is the second shooting that happened at Seymour Park this month.

If things don't get better, Bruening and her family might have to move.

"My husband says he says I might put the house up,” said Bruening.